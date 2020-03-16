Gyms, theatres to remain shut in Ghaziabad till March 31

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Mar 16 (ANI): In the wake of coronavirus scare, Ghaziabad District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey has ordered the closing of gyms and theatres till 31 March.

"To avoid the spread of coronavirus, gyms and theatres have been ordered to remain closed till March 31," said Pandey.

Meanwhile, four people were arrested in the district for producing fake sanitisers.

"About Rs 10 lakh worth of goods were recovered during the raid in the factory," the DM said while adding that the matter has been registered in the Kavi Nagar police station.

A total of 114 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India so far including 13 cured and two reported deaths, Lav Aggarwal, Joint Secretary, Union Health Ministry said on Monday. (ANI)

