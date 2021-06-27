Gyms to reopen in Delhi from Monday, marriages permitted in banquet halls with limitation

New Delhi [India], New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): After more than two months, the Delhi government has allowed gymnasiums to open with 50 per cent capacity and permitted marriages at banquet halls, marriage halls and hotels with a ceiling of 50 persons from Monday. The decisions were part of the gradual easing of restrictions imposed earlier to contain the surge in COVID-19 cases.

According to an order issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), owners of banquet halls, marriage halls, hotels and gymnasiums/yoga institutes shall be responsible for ensuring strict compliance of COVID-19 appropriate behaviour in their premises.

"The marriages shall also be permitted at banquet halls, marriage halls, hotels with a ceiling of 50 persons and subject to strict compliance of COVID appropriate behaviour... The owner of banquet halls, marriage halls, hotels shall be responsible for ensuring strict compliance of COVID appropriate behaviour," it said.

"Gymnasiums and Yoga institutes will be permitted to open up to 50 per cent of the capacity. The owners of Gymnasiums/Yoga institutes shall be responsible for ensuring strict compliance of COVID appropriate behaviour," the order said.



Cinema, theatres, spas, schools, colleges and educational institutes will continue to remain closed in the national capital.

Restaurants up to 50 per cent capacity and markets have already been allowed to open.

After a surge in April-May, Delhi's new coronavirus cases continue to decline and the city saw only 85 new infections in the last 24 hours, the lowest single-day spike this year.

The Delhi government imposed a lockdown in the national capital on April 19 at the peak of the second wave of COVID-19. After a continuous decline in daily coronavirus cases for several days, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a phased unlocking process from May 31.

On April 20, Delhi registered the biggest spike of new 28,395 coronavirus cases since the pandemic began last year. On April 26, the city registered the highest ever positivity rate of 36.24 per cent. (ANI)

