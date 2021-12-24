Had BJP not come to power in 2017, terrorists would have entered UP: Keshav Prasad Maurya

Baghpat (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 24 (ANI): Had the Samajwadi Party come back to power in 2017, the terrorists of Jammu and Kashmir would have come to Uttar Pradesh and there would have been a situation to vacate the state, said the Deputy Chief Minister of UP Keshav Prasad Maurya, while cutting a sharp remark at Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday.



While addressing a public rally organised by BJP workers, ahead of the Uttar Pradesh polls, in Baghpat, Maurya added, "Our brave soldiers are doing surgical strikes and airstrikes to fight the terrorists from Pakistan, had the SP government been back to power in 2017, the terrorists from Pakistan would have come to Uttar Pradesh and the common people would have had to flee UP due lack of security." (ANI)

