Had fruitful interaction with city leaders from around world to deal with COVID-19: Kejriwal

New Delhi [India], Mar 28 (ANI): Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said that in an interaction with "the city leaders from around the world" where he discussed strategies to deal with COVID-19.

"Last evening, I had a fruitful interaction with the city leaders from around the world about strategies to deal with Covid-19. Shared Delhi's approach and also learned a lot from experiences of other countries," said Kejriwal in a tweet.

The Central government has imposed a 21-day lockdown in the country from March 24 onwards in order to contain the spread of coronavirus.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of positive coronavirus cases in the country is 873, including 775 active cases. Till now, 78 patients have either been cured or discharged. (ANI)

