Had good conversation with Kerala CM about complaints from university students obliged to take exams amid pandemic: Tharoor

New Delhi [India], June 15 (ANI): Congress MP Shashi Tharoor has said that he had a conversation with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan about complaints from university students being obliged to take exams despite facing major challenges amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Had a good conversation with CMO Kerala @vijayanPinarayi about a large number of complaints streaming in from students: university students being obliged to take exams despite major challenges,&schoolchildren asked to study online or by TV when many don't have basic facilities to do so," tweeted Tharoor on Sunday. (ANI)

