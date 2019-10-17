Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaking at an event in Varanasi on Thursday. Photo/ANI
Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaking at an event in Varanasi on Thursday. Photo/ANI

Had it not been for Savarkar, 1857 rebellion wouldn't have become history: Amit Shah

ANI | Updated: Oct 17, 2019 14:10 IST

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 17 (ANI): Amidst BJP proposing up the names of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar for Bharat Ratna in its manifesto for the Maharashtra state assembly elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday credited Savarkar for coining the 1857 rebellion as the First War of Indian independence.
"Had it not been for Veer Savarkar, the rebellion of 1857 would not have become history, we would have seen it from the point of view of British. Veer Savarkar was the one who named the 1857 rebellion as the first independence struggle," Shah said addressing a seminar at the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) here.
Shah inaugurated the two-day international seminar being held to discuss "the role and relevance of famous ruler of Gupta Dynasty, Skandagupt Vikramaditya and the political future of the nation" at the BHU campus.
The event was also attended by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other dignitaries.
The Union Home Minister remembered Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya and thanked him for setting up the BHU, which according to Shah had played a key role in rebuilding the nation post-independence.
"Whatever might have been on the mind of Pt Madan Mohan Malviyaji at the time of the establishment of BHU, but this university has played a key role propagating Hindu culture and has stood tall to protect it," Shah said.
"After hundreds of years of slavery it is very difficult for any person to reinstate the pride, only a university can do this. These universities are the reason why we are happy with the present-day image of the country and are assured about its future too," Shah added.
Urging historians and writers to present the true Indian and not the British version of history he said, "It is the duty of every country to preserve and nurture its history, it is the duty of the public and of the country's historians. Till when do we keep on criticising the Britishers for it. Today the country is independent, edit our history and write out new manuscripts. I am sure the truth in our history will make it famous."
Shah urged the historians to write more about the great rulers like Skandagupta, Chandragupta and others who had been not given enough due in the existing documented history. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 14:12 IST

If not 'Om', then what? Rajnath asks Rahul over Rafale 'Shastra Puja'

Bhiwani (Haryana) [India], Oct 17 (ANI): After facing backlash from the opposition over Rafale 'Shastra Puja' row, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday asked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi what he should have written on the fighter jet if not 'Om'.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 14:10 IST

NEET impersonation case: TN court grants conditional bail to Udit Surya

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Oct 17 (ANI): A Tamil Nadu court has granted conditional bail to medical student Udit Surya, who along with his father, Dr KS Venkatesh, was arrested in the case pertaining to alleged impersonation in National Eligibility Entrance Examination (NEET) examination.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 14:08 IST

Delhi HC directs govt school to give admission to 3 Pak Hindu...

New Delhi [India], Oct 17 (ANI): After the Delhi government agreed, the Delhi High Court on Thursday directed a government school in Bhatti Mines area to forthwith grant admission to three Pakistani Hindu refugee siblings.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 14:07 IST

Goa: School teacher booked for molesting five girl students

Ponda (Goa) [India], Oct 17 (ANI): Ponda police arrested a school teacher on Thursday for allegedly molesting five girl students of a government-run school at Kundai South Goa.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 13:59 IST

Bombay HC agrees to hear PIL seeking relief from RBI order on...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 17 (ANI): The Bombay High Court on Thursday agreed to hear the Public Interest Litigation (PIL) which sought relief from an RBI order of Rs 10,000 withdrawal limit in Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 13:55 IST

Rajeev Dhavan tore map on instructions of Pakistani terrorists:...

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 17 (ANI): President of Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas, which is one of the litigants in the Ayodhya land dispute case, on Thursday said that senior lawyer Rajeev Dhavan tore the map showing the birthplace of Lord Ram on the instructions of "Pakistani terrorists".

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 13:49 IST

WB: Oil tanker catches fire after it met with an accident

Jalpaiguri (West-Bengal) [India], Oct 17 (ANI): An oil tanker caught fire after being hit by a dumper near Bandhunagar in Jalpaiguri district of West Bengal on Thursday morning.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 13:18 IST

Maharshtra: Delegation of 15 depositors of PMC Bank to meet...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 17 (ANI): A delegation of 15 depositors of Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank will on Thursday meet former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh to discuss their grievances and request his intervention in the matter in the bank scam case.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 13:15 IST

Andhra police seize 280 kg ganja

Krishna (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 17 (ANI): Andhra Pradesh Police on Thursday seized 280 kg cannabis (ganja) from two different vehicles and detained 13 people at Gannavaram in Krishna district.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 13:15 IST

Odd-even to be implemented only on 'non-transport four-wheeled...

New Delhi [India], Oct 17 (ANI): Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said that the odd-even vehicle rationing scheme will only be implemented on "non-transport four-wheeled vehicles", exempting two-wheelers and emergency vehicles.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 12:49 IST

Asansol: 3 trapped in coal mine in Kulti, rescue operation...

Asansol (West Bengal) [India], Oct 17 (ANI): Rescue operation is underway by National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) for three people who got trapped in a coal mine in Asansil's Kulti area on October 13.

Read More

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 12:40 IST

India, Oman begin joint training exercise 'EX EASTERN BRIDGE-V'

Masirah [Oman], Oct 17 (ANI): Indian Air Force (IAF) on Thursday kickstarted its bilateral joint exercise with Royal Air Force Oman (RAFO), named 'EX EASTERN BRIDGE-V' at Air Force Base Masirah. The exercise will be held till October 26.

Read More
iocl