"Had no idea about his 'Usman' name..." says Umesh Pal murder case accused Vijay's wife

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 6 (ANI): Hours after the encounter of the accused Usman alias Vijay in the Umesh Pal murder case, the deceased's wife, Suhanne claimed that she had "no idea" about her husband's 'Usman' name.

Talking to ANI, the accused's wife Suhanne said, "We have no idea about his 'Usman' name, we only called him 'Vijay' and 'Naan Baba' at home."

"He (Vijay alias Usman) left the house yesterday, and was missing since then," she added.

Suhanne said that she got to know about the encounter incident only by the police.

"I had no idea about this incident, and I got to know about it only after the police called me for investigation," she said.

Earlier in the day, in a major development in the Umesh Pal murder case, an accused was killed in an encounter with the Uttar Pradesh Police on Monday.

Vijay Chowdhary alias Usman was killed in the encounter that took place in Kaundhiyara in Prayagraj.



The Emergency Medical Officer of the Swaroop Rani Nehru Hospital told ANI that Usman was brought dead in the hospital.

"Patient Usman was brought dead. We performed the examinations following which he was declared dead and the body was sent to the mortuary. He was shot," the officer said.

Earlier last month, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, during his address at the state Assembly, said that the UP government will destroy the mafia nexus in the state [Mafiaon Ko Mitti Me Mila Denge].

Launching a scathing attack on Samajwadi Party for nurturing the mafia in the state CM had said the UP government would destroy the mafia.

CM Yogi also held the previous Samajwadi Party led-government responsible for nurturing and patronizing criminals and mafia in the state.

"The Samajwadi Party not only glorified the mafia during its tenure but also garlanded them," he had said.

The Chief Minister also assured the House that the government would leave no stone unturned to act against mafias. (ANI)

