Had seen people in uniform in Pathankot, this was my motivation: Major Aaina Rana

Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], March 7 (ANI): Major Aaina Rana, the first commanding officer of the 75 Road Construction Company (RCC) at Pipalkoti in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district said that she had seen people in uniform in Pathankot during childhood and it was the primary motivating factor for her to join the armed forces.

She said, "I am Major Rana and I am looking after the construction and maintenance of the road till Mana Pass. I am from Pathankot. Pathankot shares its maximum area with the military cantonment."

"Since childhood, I had seen people in uniform in Pathankot and that was the primary motivating factor for me to join the armed forces. None of my family members is in the army, this was also one of the factors," she added.



Explaining her parent's reaction to her joining the armed forces, she said, "They were not shocked at all. They were very happy. I got married into a 'Fauji' family. My professors in college were also very happy."

"I have not joined BRO, rather I was the first one who has taken over the command of RCC. It was an opportunity for me. It is a great step taken from the end of DGBR and the Army. I do not see it very differently because the men do not treat me differently just because I am a lady officer. It is a wonderful experience," she added.

On challenges faced by Major Aaina Rana on daily basis, she said, "I do not take the daily work, the weather here as challenges but as an opportunity. To improve myself, I take all the work as an opportunity. The terrain itself here is challenging but it is not just for me but for the men also who are working day and night."

Extending her wishes on Women's Day she said, "My message is for both young boys and girls. If you love this organisation and have that passion to wear this uniform then definitely you should join it. This is a way of life." (ANI)

