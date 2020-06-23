Had urged LG to withdraw mandatory five-day institutional quarantine order, says Sisodia

New Delhi [India], June 23 (ANI): Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday said that he had requested Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to withdraw the order, requiring mandatory five-day institutional quarantine period for COVID-19 positive patients, in the national capital.

"After Lt Governor ordered that every COVID-19 positive patient is required to visit quarantine centre for clinical assessment, a lot of pressure is being built on people. So, I have written a letter to LG requesting him to withdraw this order," said Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.

"Due to LG's order, pressure has increased on the ambulance system and people, as police and administration are pressurising patients to visit a quarantine centre. The former system was better, wherein govt's team used to visit patients' residence for clinical assessment," said Sisodia.

Last week, Governor Anil Baijal had rolled back his order on mandatory five-day institutional quarantine period for COVID-19 positive patients stating that only those patients need to undergo institutional quarantine who do not require hospitalisation and do not have adequate facilities for home isolation.

"Regarding institutional isolation, only those COVID positive cases which do not require hospitalisation on clinical assessment and do not have adequate facilities for home isolation would be required to undergo institutional isolation," Baijal said in a tweet.

Baijal on Friday had issued an order that every COVID-19 positive person in Delhi will have to stay in five-day institutional quarantine.

"Every corona positive person will have to stay in quarantine centre for five days. Only then a person will be sent to home isolation. But if there are symptoms then they will be sent to the quarantine centre or hospital, accordingly," the order had said.

According to the Union Health Ministry, Delhi has a total of 62,655 COVID-19 cases. (ANI)

