Hailstorm brings respite from heat in J-K's Udhampur

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 11 (ANI): Many parts of the Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday witnessed spells of rain and hailstorm, bringing respite from hot weather.

The change came as a much-needed break from the rising temperature.

Meanwhile, paddy crops were reported damaged in many parts of the Udhampur district.





The Zoji La pass also witnessed fresh snowfall near Sonmarg of Jammu and Kashmir.

India Metrological Department (IMD) has predicted thunderstorms accompanied with lightning and gusty wind at isolated places over Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh for today. (ANI)

