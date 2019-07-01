Hailstorm destroys tomato crops in Kullu

Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 1 (ANI): Hailstorm destroyed tomato crops in the Shaila village of Kullu district on Sunday.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the sky will remain partly cloudy in Kullu district on Monday and Tuesday.

Kullu recorded a maximum temperature of 35.6 degrees Celsius, whereas the lowest temperature was recorded at 16.5 degrees Celsius.

Light rainfall was witnessed in parts of Himachal Pradesh during the last twenty-four hours.

The Met Department has issued a fresh "yellow" weather warning for a thunderstorm in the state for July 3.

Yellow warnings are for weather conditions that do not pose an immediate threat to the general population. They are issued to those at risk because of their location. (ANI)

