Hailstorm, lightning strikes Shimla, 121 roads closed in Himachal

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 22 (ANI): As many as 121 roads in the snow-prone area of higher hills of Lahul -Spiti, Kullu, Shimla, Kinnaur and Chamba districts are closed for vehicular traffic due to the recent snowfall.



After the recent snowfall in the higher hills of Lahul -Spiti, Kullu, Shimla, Kinnaur and Chamba districts, 121 roads in the snow-prone areas of these districts are blocked, water supply has hampered in 113 water supply schemes and Electricity supply schemes have also been disrupted in 166 supply stations in the state, as per data available with the Disaster Management Authority.

Earlier, with an inevitable downfall in the temperature, the hill resort Shimla on Tuesday experienced hailstorms and rains.

After a continuous spell of abnormal temperature in Himachal Pradesh in February, the Met Office has forecast normality to be restored by the end of this month, as there will be a dip in the maximum temperature over the next few days.

Speaking to ANI over phone on Monday, Surender Paul, a scientist with the India Meteorological Department said, due to a fresh Western Disturbance, conditions have become favourable again for a drop in the maximum temperature in the hill state and the same will be experienced by the end of this month.

The IMD scientist said, "The minimum temperature there (Himachal) is 5.4 degrees Celsius above par and the maximum temperature is nearly 6.2 degrees Celsius above normal."

Previously on Saturday, at 14.4 degrees Celsius, the state capital Shimla recorded the highest-ever minimum temperature. The mercury has been inching up in the hills and across the North Indian belt over the last few days.

"Both the minimum and maximum temperatures in the state are currently 4 to 5 degrees above normal. In some areas, the temperatures are 8 to 10 degrees above normal," said Surender Paul, head of IMD, Himachal Pradesh. (ANI)