HAL delivers 200th gun bay door for Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 29 (ANI): The indigenous aerospace and defence company, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), has made a milestone delivery of 200th gun bay door to Boeing for the F/A-18 Super Hornet aircraft.



S Manicka Vasagam, General Manager (Aircraft), Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) handed over delivery documents of 200th gun bay door for Boeing F/A-18 Super Hornet to Ashwani Bhargava, Director-Supplier Development, Boeing on Friday.

HAL has been supplying the aero-structure to Boeing for the last 10 years. (ANI)

