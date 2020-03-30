HAL pledges over Rs 26 crores to PM-CARES Fund to fight COVID19

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Mar 30 (ANI): Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) on Monday pledged over 26 crore for PM-CARES Fund to help the country combat coronavirus.

"HAL has pledged Rs 20 crores from its CSR fund to PM-CARES Fund. In addition to it, HAL employees have pledged their one day salary amounting to Rs. 6.25 crores. Cumulatively it works out to Rs. 26.25 crores," Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) said in tweet.

On Saturday last, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced the PM-Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (CARES) Fund and urged people to make donations to support the government in the fight against coronavirus.

"Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund has been constituted. This will go on a long way in creating a healthier India. People from all walks of life can donate to the fund," Modi said in a tweet.

Heeding to Prime Minister's request, scores of people from various fields have since committted donations to help the country fight the coronavirus. (ANI)

