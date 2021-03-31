'Halal' or ' Jhatka'? NDMC orders eateries to specify what meat they serve

New Delhi [India], March 31 (ANI): Eateries under North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) will now have to "mandatorily" put up posters stating whether they serve 'halal' or 'jhatka' meat.



Speaking to ANI, NDMC Mayor Jai Prakash on Wednesday said, "In Hinduism and Sikhism, 'halal' meat is prohibited. So we approved a proposal, making it mandatory for all restaurants, dhabas, and meat shops in North Delhi Municipal Corporation to put up posters stating whether they serve or sell 'halal' or 'jhatka' meat."

This comes months after the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) passed a similar proposal that made it mandatory to write 'halal ' or 'jhatka' for the meat being served and sold by restaurants and meat shops.

In Arabic 'Halal' means "permissible". Jhatka' method is one in which an animal is slaughtered in one go, while in the 'halal' method the animal is allowed to die after cutting a vein. (ANI)

