Half-burnt body of woman found in Samastipur

Samastipur (Bihar) [India], Dec 4 (ANI): A half-burnt body of a woman was found in Warisnagar area of Samastipur on Wednesday.

Reportedly, the deceased woman's mouth was stuffed with a cloth. The body was recovered from the tobacco field here.

The identity of the woman could not be ascertained as her face has been destroyed completely.

"The locals here noticed the woman's burnt body. Her face has been destroyed completely. We rushed here and informed the police. The body has not been identified yet as the face is completely burnt and her mouth was stuffed with a cloth. Police have reached the spot," said a resident.

Soon after receiving the information about the incident, the police team reached the spot. Police said that the investigation is underway. (ANI)

