Half-day classes in all schools in Telangana from March 15: Govt

Hyderabad(Telangana) [India], March 15 (ANI): The Telangana government has announced to implement half-day classes across the state from Wednesday in the wake of the state experiencing rising temperatures.

"All the Regional Joint Directors of School Education and District Educational Officers in the state are hereby informed that the half days will commence from March 15 untill the last working day which is April 24, 2023," an official notification from the Director of School Education said on Monday.



The official notification further stated that Primary, Upper Primary and High Schools under Government Government aided and Private management shall function as half-day schools from 8:00 AM to 12:30 PM. Mid-day meals shall be provided at 12:30 PM.

However, the special classes for preparing Class X students for the SSC Public Examination shall continue. The schools which have SSC Examination Centres will function from 1.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

In 2022, Telangana government also announced the commencement of half-day schools from 15th March till the last working day of the academic year 2021-22 as the state experienced rising temperatures. (ANI)

