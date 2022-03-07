Half of the seats in private medical colleges will be charged at par with govt medical colleges: PM Modi

By Shalini Bhardwaj

New Delhi [India], March 7 (ANI): The government has decided that half of the seats in private medical colleges will be charged at par with government medical colleges, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday.

The Prime Minister further stated that Government has controlled the price of more than 800 medicines required for the treatment of diseases like cancer, tuberculosis, diabetes, heart disease.

Addressing the gathering, the Prime Minister said Jan Aushadhi Kendras are centres for medicine for the body, they also reduce the anxiety of the mind and they are also centres of relief to the people by saving their money.

The Prime Minister expressed satisfaction that such benefits are accruing to all segments of people and in all parts of the country. He also noted the success of the 1 rupee sanitary napkin. "The sale of 21 crore sanitary napkins shows that Jan Aushadhi Kendras have made the lives of women easy all over the country," he said.



The Prime Minister said as of now more than 8,500 Jan Aushadhi Kendras have been opened in the country. "These centres are now becoming solution centres for the common man and not just another government store," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister said that the government has also controlled the price of more than 800 medicines required for the treatment of diseases like cancer, tuberculosis, diabetes, heart disease. "The government has also ensured that the cost of stunting and knee implants is also kept under control," he said. He gave statistics regarding making medical care affordable for the citizens.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the occasion interacted with the owners and beneficiaries of the scheme.

He also interacted with a beneficiary from Patna named Hilda Anthony and asked her about how she came to know about the Jan Aushadhi medicines and their benefits. She said, "I am able to get my monthly medicines in just Rs 250 instead of Rs 1200- Rs 1500."

Interacting with another beneficiary, who is a person with a special ability, Suresh Chandra Behera shared his experience about the scheme and said, "I am saving Rs 2000 per month after purchasing medicines from Jan Aushadhi Kendra."

The Prime Minister also said that a few days ago, the government has taken another big decision that will benefit the poor and middle-class children. "We have decided that half the seats in private medical colleges will be charged at par with government medical colleges," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with Jan Aushadhi Kendra owners and beneficiaries of the scheme today via video conferencing. Jan Aushadhi week is being celebrated across the country from March 1 to generate awareness about the usage of generic medicines and the benefits of Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana. The theme of this event was "Jan Aushadhi-Jan Upyogi". Union Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya was among those present on the occasion. (ANI)

