HAL’s HTT-40 successfully demonstrates critical 6 turn left spin capability

New Delhi [India], Oct 2 (ANI): The HTT-40 aircraft of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) successfully demonstrated the critical six turn left spin capability.

"HTT-40 successfully demonstrates critical 6 turn left spin capability, piloted by Gp Capt (Retd) S Chaki in front and Gp Capt (Retd) KK Venugopal in rear of cockpit. Spin behavior was text book perfect and CMD and D(E,R&D) congratulated," read a post on the official Twitter handle of HAL.

Defence Secretary Ajay Kumar congratulated HAL over this and said that India has moved a step closer towards having its own trainer aircraft fully designed and owned by HAL.

"Congratulations HAL team. One step closer to India's first own trainer aircraft, fully designed and owned by HAL. SQRs meet the best in trade," Kumar tweeted. (ANI)

