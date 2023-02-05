Hamirpur medical college to be converted into model health institution: Himachal CM

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 5 (ANI): Making a connection with the people enroute to Hamirpur in the local dialect, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, expressed his gratitude to the people of the region for supporting him unconditionally in his entire political journey.

He was addressing a massive gathering at Nadaun in his home constituency today.

Reiterating his resolve to strengthen the Health, Education and Tourism sectors in the State, Chief Minster said, "The Government was committed to work for the welfare of the people and to reach the last man in the queue. There won't be dearth of funds for the construction of Dr Radhakrishnan Medical College in Hamirpur and the hospital would be equipped with the latest technology, and would be converted into the model health institution of the State."



He said that a nursing college would also be opened on the premises of the medical college, and adequate staff would be deputed so that the people get the best treatment.

Warning the different mafias prevalent in the State, Chief Minster said, "Our Government would not tolerate this menace and clearly signified his intentions to crack down heavily on the drug and mining mafia."

"Our Government will ensure that the youth of the State are not cheated in the name of Jobs. The suspension of the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission was a first step in the direction, sending a clear signal that those trying to play with the future of the youth won't be spared," he added.

Sukhu said that the government's first Budget will be people-centric and the interest of the people would be taken care of, adding that the Government was ensuring financial discipline keeping in mind the overall fiscal position of the State and few stringent decisions will have to be taken to bring it back on the track.

Earlier, the Chief Minister was welcomed and honoured by the Block Congress President, Captain Prithvi Singh.MLAs, I.D, Lakhanpal, Sanjay Rattan, Suresh Kumar, Ashish Sharma, Political Advisor to CM, Sunil Sharma, former Minister, Kuldeep Kumar, Chairman, Kangra Central Cooperative bank, Kuldeep Singh Pathania, were also present on occasion amongst others. (ANI)

