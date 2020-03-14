Hand sanitisers, masks declared essential commodities in Maharashtra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Mar 14 (ANI): Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued a notification declaring hand sanitisers, 2 ply and 3 ply surgical masks and N95 masks as essential commodities.

The Maharashtra FDA also warned of legal action against persons hoarding these articles for black marketing.

This comes in the wake of rising cases of COVID-19 in the country. The Health Ministry on Saturday announced that as of now 84 positive cases of COVID-19 has been reported in the country.

In Maharashtra the number of positive cases has risen to 26. (ANI)

