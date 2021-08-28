Handwara narco-terror case: NIA files supplementary charge sheet against 7

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir), August 28 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a supplementary sheet against seven terrorists in connection with the Handwara Narco-terrorism case.

"On Friday, NIA filed supplementary charge-sheet against seven arrested accused persons namely--Showkat Salam Parray, Asif Gul, Altaf Ahmed Shah, Romesh Kumar, Mudasir Ahmed, Amin Allai, and Abdul Rashid... The investigation has established that the above seven charge-sheeted accused persons were part of a deep-rooted conspiracy for procuring and selling narcotics drugs and generating funds in Jammu and Kashmir and other parts of India in close association with operatives of banned terrorist outfits, Lashkar-E-Taiba (LeT) and Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), based across the border in Pakistan," said a statement issued by NIA.

In the charge sheet filed under section 8 read with 21, 25 and 29 of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985; section 120B of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 17, 38 and 40 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) 1967 at NIA Special Court in Jammu, the investigation agency said the accused were selling narcotics drugs and generating funds for the furtherance of terrorist activity in Jammu and Kashmir.

The investigating agency said the funds generated by the accused were "pumped for the furtherance of terrorist activity in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir through a network of overground workers ( OGWs)."



NIA had earlier filed a charge sheet against six accused persons on December 5, 2020, in this case.

The case was initially registered in Handwara police station on June 11, 2020, wherein during checking of vehicles at Kairo Bridge in Handwara, accused Abdul Momin Peer was intercepted by the Police Naka party while coming from Baramullah to Handwara in his vehicle.

As per NIA, during the search in the vehicle cash amounting to Rs 20,01,000 and 2 Kilograms of Heroin was recovered and seized.

"Further interrogation of Abdul Momin Peer-led to the recovery of 15 kilograms of Heroin and cash amounting to Rs 1.15 crores. NIA had re-registered the case on June 26, 2020, and taken over the investigation," the statement added.

Further investigation into the case is underway. (ANI)

