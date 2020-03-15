Handwara police arrested 2 terrorist associates

Handwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Mar 14 (ANI): Handwara police have arrested two terrorist associates, who were over ground workers, and seized arms and ammunition from their possession on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Nazir Ahmed Wani and Bashir Ahmed Wani, both residents of Sheikhpora Tarathpora.

"On information regarding the movement of abuse, neglect and exploitation ANEs, Handwara police laid a surprise naka at Pantha Chowk Kralgund/Ananwan Hajan crossing. During surprise checking of the vehicles and pedestrians, two suspicious persons on seeing the naka checking tried to escape from the spot but chased and apprehended by the naka parties," said police.

"A bag has been recovered and during the search of the bag, one AK 74, 3 magazines,7.62 mm ammunition (147),1 Chinese Pistol, 3 pistol magazines, 24 Chinese pistol rounds, one under-barrel grenade launcher (UBGL) had been seized," Police added.

A case has been registered in Kralgund Police Station. (ANI)

