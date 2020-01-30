Hangman Pawan who will execute Nirbhaya gang-rape convicts, reports at Tihar Jail

New Delhi [India], Jan 30 (ANI): Pawan Jallad, the hangman from Meerut, who was called to execute the four convicts of 2012 gang-rape case on Thursday reported at Tihar Jail.

The convicts are scheduled to be executed on February 1, 2020.

Pawan will perform dummy execution tomorrow.

Pawan had earlier said that he was ready to hang the four convicts in the Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case.

"It will really give a great sigh of relief to me, to Nirbhaya's parents and to everyone else in the country when these convicts are hanged. These kinds of people should be hanged," he said.

A Delhi court had issued a fresh death warrant against the four death-row convicts in a Nirbhaya rape case who will now be executed on February 1.

Four convicts -- Vinay, Akshay, Pawan, and Mukesh -- were convicted and sentenced to death for raping a 23-year-old woman in a moving bus in the national capital on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012. (ANI)

