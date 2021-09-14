Hanuman temple saint killed in attack by miscreants in MP's Dhar

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh) [India], September 14 (ANI): A Hanuman temple saint was killed and another person was injured in an attack by miscreants with bricks, sticks and stones in Dhar's Gyanpura, said Madhya Pradesh Police.

The victim has been identified as Baba Arundas of Hanuman temple, Kadban hill in Gyanpura village.



The injured person identified as Rahul told the police, that late-night four unidentified people were roaming on the premises of Hanuman temple. The Baba asked them the reason for roaming, but they attacked them with bricks, sticks and stones, Rahul added.

" A priest living at Hanuman temple, Gyanpura was beaten to death by three-four unidentified persons last night after an argument. He died at a hospital this morning. A guard also got injured while trying to save him. Case lodged under Section 302," said Devendra Dhurve, City Superintendent of Police, Dhar.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

