Hanumangarhi priest Raju Das blames VHP for not securing place for Ayodhya priests in Ram Temple Trust

Ayodhya (UP) [India], Feb 7: Senior priest of Hanumangarhi, Mahant Raju Das, on Friday blamed Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) for failing to include Ayodhya's priests in the Ram Temple Trust.

Speaking to ANI, he said: "Last year the Supreme Court announced its verdict in the Ayodhya land dispute case and we respected that. VHP should have tried to get Ayodhya priests onboard the Ram Temple Trust."

Recently, Prime Minister Modi had in the Lok Sabha announced the formation of a trust for the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. The trust, entrusted with the construction of the temple, will operate from New Delhi and lay down the rules regarding its properties and funds.

Calling VHP's inaction as an unfortunate turn of events, he said, "Ayodhya's priests never wanted to be a part of Ram Temple Trust but it was a matter of pride for us to be included in it and VHP should have ensured it. We are hoping that the trust will construct a grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya."

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday cleared the proposal to give 5 acres of land to the Sunni Central Waqf Board for the construction of a mosque in Ayodhya, as had been directed by the Supreme Court while settling the Ramjanmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title case last year.

The land has been allotted about 200 meters behind the Rounahi police station in village Dhannipur, Tehsil Sohawal, 18 km from the district headquarters.

Asking the Muslim community to be happy for last year's Supreme Court decision to allot 5-acre land for construction of the new mosque, Das said: "We are happy that Yogi has honoured our demand to allot land for mosque outside the 14 Koshi parikrama marg. We leave it to the Muslim community whether they will construct the mosque or not, but I request that there should be a Trust for supervising the construction of the mosque."

He also requested All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) member and convener of Babri Masjid Action Committee Zafaryab Jilani to not dig old graves and help in maintaining peace. (ANI)