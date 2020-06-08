Hanumangarhi temple in Ayodhya set to reopen today

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 8 (ANI): Following the relaxations in the COVID-19 lockdown, Hanumangarhi Temple in Ayodhya is preparing to reopen from Monday in accordance with the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by Union Home Ministry to prevent coronavirus spread.

Mahant Kamal Nayan Das Ji Maharaj said that arrangements have been made at the religious site. Various measures have also been taken to ensure that social distancing is maintained by the devotees throughout their visit.

"The priests in the temple have been worshipping daily ever since the lockdown was imposed. The restriction was for the devotees but now as temples will open on June 8, the arrangements have been made for the devotees," Maharaj told ANI.

"There will be no crowd in the temple premises and we will ensure social distancing. The time of opening of the temple will be the same however, the temple will close soon in the evening. People are understood and will not gather in large numbers," he added.

As per some of the guidelines, prasad distribution or a sprinkling of holy water, will not be allowed inside religious places.

"This is a good decision that people are not allowed to offer flowers and prasad in the temple. It will prevent infection and I welcome this decision," he said. (ANI)

