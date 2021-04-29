Hanumantha Rao asks Cong to convert Telangana State, district unit buildings into Covid facilities

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], April 29 (ANI): Senior Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao on Thursday said that he had written a letter to All India Congress Committee (AICC) Telangana Incharge Manickam Tagore requesting him to convert all the Congress buildings in Hyderabad to Covid centres.

In the letter, Rao requested that even the party's district offices should be converted to Covid centres where beds can be provided to those in need and requested a core committee meeting to take a decision on this.



Speaking to ANI, the senior Congress leader said that, "The second wave of Covid-19 has hit India very badly and many people are losing their lives. In many states including Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, daily hundreds of death are being recorded."

He further said, "Due to the lack of availability of oxygen, ventilators, medicine, and even vaccines, people are suffering a lot. Even as the Telangana state government has given up on handling the situation, people have started to move towards private hospitals."

There are currently 76,060 active cases in the state. So far, 3,49,692 recoveries and 2,208 deaths have been reported so far. (ANI)

