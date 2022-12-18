Happiness Club of Avadh Girls' Degree College launches Dost Box where students can share problems

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 18 (ANI): The Happiness Club of the famous Avadh Girls' Degree College in Lucknow has prepared a 'DOST BOX' through which girl students can exchange their thoughts and problems. This is being done to tackle the mental and physical issues of the students studying in college.

The Principal of Awadh Girls' Degree College, Prof Bina Rai said, "Nowadays the biggest problem among children is mental health and due to social pressures, boys and girls are unable to discuss these problems at home or in schools and colleges."

"To solve this problem, 'DOST BOX' was started under Happiness Club in Awadh Girls' Degree College," the principal added.



This box is like a suggestion box in which students can put a slip with their problem on it and at the same time keep their identity confidential. Every Thursday, the box will be opened and the problems will be looked into. A special session will be held in the college in this regard in which experts, counsellors, and doctors will be present. Apart from this, 50 girl students will be nominated as peer educators who shall be assigned to help others.

'DOST BOX' was started by the college in collaboration with NSS students, in which most of the responsibility is given to the girl students of NSS.

When college students were asked about this box, they highly appreciated the initiative.

The students said, "Sometimes there are certain problems which cannot be shared at home or with friends, for which the 'DOST BOX' will be very useful. This is because students can express their problems while keeping their identity confidential and get the solution to the problem from the college."

The students also informed that so far several slips have been put in this box, which shall be opened on coming Thursday, after which separate sessions will be conducted for the students. (ANI)

