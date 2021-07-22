'Happy Eid-ul-Zuha to all of you': Rahul Gandhi extends greetings

New Delhi [India], July 21 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday wished Eid Mubarak to all on the occasion of Eid-ul-Zuha.

"Happy Eid-ul-Zuha to all of you! #EidMubarak everyone," he tweeted in Hindi along with a picture.



Eid-ul-Zuha or Eid al-Adha is one of the two Muslim holidays celebrated worldwide each year.

Eid-ul-Zuha, also known as Bakrid is celebrated on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah, and two days after the beginning of the Hajj pilgrimage in the last month of the Islamic calendar. Traditionally, the starting date of this festival depends on the sighting of the new crescent moon.

The festival marks the end of Hajj and involves animal sacrifice as a symbol of Ibrahim's sacrifice to Allah. (ANI)