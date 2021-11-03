Happy moment for India: Congress on Covaxin getting EUL from WHO

New Delhi [India], November 3 (ANI): After Covaxin got emergency use listing approval from the World Health Organisation (WHO), Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit on Wednesday said that the nod was a happy moment for India as travellers faced difficulties earlier without the approval of the vaccine.

Talking to ANI, Dikshit said, "It is a matter of relief and we have been using the vaccine (Covaxin), but it did not get permission, so the travellers faced difficulties. But now, they will not face issues and it is a happy moment for India."

The WHO on Wednesday granted emergency use listing (EUL) to Covaxin adding to a growing portfolio of vaccines validated by WHO for prevention of COVID-19.



The WHO said in a tweet that the Technical Advisory Group, convened by World Health Organisation (WHO), has determined that the Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech's COVID-19 vaccine meets WHO standards for protection against COVID-19.

"WHO has granted emergency use listing (EUL) to COVAXIN® (developed by Bharat Biotech), adding to a growing portfolio of vaccines validated by WHO for the prevention of #COVID19," WHO said in a tweet.

"The Technical Advisory Group, convened by WHO and made up of regulatory experts from around the world, has determined that the Covaxin vaccine meets WHO standards for protection against #COVID19, that the benefit of the vaccine far outweighs risks and the vaccine can be used," it added.

The global health body said that the Covaxin vaccine was also reviewed by WHO's Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization (SAGE), and recommended the use of this vaccine in two doses, with a dose interval of four weeks, in all age groups 18 and above.

"Available data on vaccination of pregnant women with the Covaxin vaccine is insufficient to assess vaccine safety or efficacy in pregnancy; studies in pregnant women are planned, including a pregnancy sub-study and a pregnancy registry," WHO said. (ANI)

