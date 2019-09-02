'Happy that habit of completing projects on time is developing in govt institutions'

New Delhi [India], Sept 2 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said he is happy to see the 'culture of completing projects on time is developing' in the government agencies. Prime Minister made the remarks after inaugurating "Garvi Gujarat Bhawan."

"I would like to congratulate people involved in the construction for the construction of this excellent building before the scheduled time. I am happy that the habit of completing projects on time is developing in government agencies," he said here.

He also said that due to the formation of BJP governments at both Centre and State and due to efforts from them, obstacles in the development of Gujarat have been removed.

Hailing the 'Gujarat Bhavan' building, the Prime Minister said, "This might be a model of mini-Gujarat, but at the same time this is also a proof of that 'New India' where we talk of going forward while linking our cultural heritage with modernisation. We want to stay grounded and touch the skies."

The Prime Minister also requested to Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani that things related to Gujarat tourism in the building should be further developed.

"It is the speciality of people of Gujarat that when they are in Gujarat, they don't cook food on Saturday and Sunday. They go out. And when they are in Gujarat, they ask for Italian dishes. However, when they are out of Gujarat, then they look for Gujarati dishes," the Prime Minister quipped.

The Prime Minister expressed faith that the new centre in 'Gujarat Bhavan' for trade will provide more comfort to the Indian and foreign investors willing to invest in the state.

"Gujarat has always given importance to entrepreneurship and hard work. I have seen that for around one-and-half decades as the Chief Minister. I am seeing for the last 5 years, the state has further sped up on its path of development," he said.

Hailing the work being done in Gujarat in the field of water conservation, the Prime Minister said, "I am sure we will be successful in ensuring the availability of water to every family by 2024."

"The Statue of Unity has enhanced the respect of India in the world on the tourism map. I was happy to know that 34,000 people visited the statue of unity on Janmashtami," he added.

PM also extended his greetings to the people on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. (ANI)

