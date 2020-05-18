Happy with govt's decision on lockdown, maintaining social distance, say Amritsar shopkeepers

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], May 18 (ANI): A day after the nationwide coronavirus lockdown was extended till May 31, shops of electronic items, footwear, hardware and bicycle repair re-opened in Amritsar on Monday.

Shopkeepers have expressed gratitude towards the state government and stated that they are maintaining social distancing and urged others to do the same.

"It is a good decision that the government has taken. People can do their businesses. I want to urge all to maintain social distancing," one of the shopkeepers said.

Another one added, "We are opening our shops after a long time. We will maintain social distance and follow guidelines."

The central government on Sunday extended the ongoing COVID-19 induced nation-wide lockdown till May 31, but with a set of new relaxations commencing from Monday. The Union Home Ministry has also given powers to states/UTs demarcate areas in Green, Orange and Red zones, which will allow them to start activities except in containment zones.

According to the guidelines, "all other activities will be permitted except those which are specifically prohibited under these guidelines. However, in containment zones, only essential activities shall be allowed, as mentioned earlier." (ANI)

