Hapur Custodial death: Murder case lodged against three police personnel

Meeurt (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 18 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh police has lodged a murder case against three police personnel including a Circle Officer in connection with the custodial death of a person who died in Hapur on Monday.

"In connection with custodial death of Pradeep, murder case will be lodged against area circle officer, concerned Inspector and in charge of police check post", ADG Prashant Kumar said.

The three police personnel were earlier suspended following an accusation of police brutality by the relatives of deceased Pradeep Kumar who had succumbed to his injuries after allegedly being beaten by police personnel.

Deceased Kumar, was a resident of Pilkhua, and was called by police on Sunday, following which the family members only learned about his whereabouts after he was admitted at a hospital.

"When he reached the place where he was called by police personnel, he was assaulted by them and then taken to the police station. We went to the police station to enquire about him but were told that he was taken to GS Hospital for treatment," a relative of the deceased told media person.

Demanding strict action in the case, the relatives also protested outside commissioner's office. (ANI)

