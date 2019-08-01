The Kanwariyas enjoying liquor at Hapur in the viral video
The Kanwariyas enjoying liquor at Hapur in the viral video

Hapur: Kanwariyas caught drinking at banks of Ganga; police assure action

ANI | Updated: Aug 01, 2019 08:27 IST

Hapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 1 (ANI): A group of 'Kanwariyas' (pilgrims) was seen drinking liquor at Garhmukteshwar Ghat here in a purported video that went viral on social media.
The group was seen enjoying liquor while the moment is video-graphed by someone in their knowledge.
"They are seen drinking liquor in an area where it is prohibited. It's illegal. Those people are being identified. Their vehicles are being identified by their number plates. Legal action will be taken," said ASP Sarvesh Mishra.
Kanwar pilgrims or Kanwariyas are the devotees of Hindu God, Shiva. Around this time of the year, scores of these devotees from across India, often wearing orange-coloured clothes with decorated pots on their shoulders, undertake the pilgrimage, called Kanwar Yatra, on foot during Saavan- a month in the Hindu calendar.
These pilgrims, majority of who are young men, visit Haridwar, Gaumukh and Gangotri in Uttarakhand and Sultanganj in Bihar to fetch waters of River Ganga.
Later, the holy water is dispensed as offerings to Lord Shiva in temples. (ANI)

