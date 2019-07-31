Hapur: Over 12 children fell ill after consuming milk distributed at temple

Hapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 31 (ANI): Over 12 children were admitted to hospital last night after they consumed milk being distributed at a temple in Indergarhi on the occasion of 'Sawan Shivratri.'

The children, many of them toddlers, were admitted to the emergency section of a government hospital and are stable now.

Hapur Sub-Divisional Magistrate Jainath Yadav (SDM) said, "There is a Durga temple where some rituals were going on. Milk was distributed to the children after which they fell ill. They are now stable and are undergoing treatment."

Families, however, alleged that there was cannabis in the milk.

Guddu, the father of a child admitted at the hospital said, "They consumed milk which was mixed with cannabis. Children fell ill after drinking it." (ANI)

