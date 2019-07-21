Shamim in Hapur on Saturday
Shamim in Hapur on Saturday

Hapur resident gets electricity bill of Rs 1,28,45,95,444

ANI | Updated: Jul 21, 2019 03:44 IST

Hapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 21 (ANI): A resident of Chamri in Hapur has allegedly received an electricity bill of Rs 1,28,45,95,444 and is running from pillar to post for getting it rectified but to no avail. Moreover, adding to his woes, the electricity department has also cut the connection as he failed to pay the bill.
Shamim, who was shocked to see the amount, approached the electricity department where he was allegedly told to pay the bill in order to resume the connection.
"No one listens to our pleas, how will we submit that amount? When we went to complain about it, we were told that they won't resume our electricity connection unless we pay the bill," said Shamim.
"I am running from pillar to post but no one is listening. It seems that the electricity department wants me to pay the bill of whole Hapur," said Shamim.
"We only use fan and light. How can the amount be so high?" asks Shamim's wife Khairu Nisha.
"We are poor, how we will pay such large amount," she rued.
Ram Sharan, Assistant Electrical Engineer admitted that it is because of some technical fault and will be rectified.
"This must be a technical fault. If they provide us with the bill we will issue them an updated one after rectifying the technical fault in the system. This is no big deal. Technical faults do take place," said Ram Sharan. (ANI)

