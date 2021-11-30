'Har Ghar Dastak' COVID-19 vaccination campaign to continue till Dec 31

New Delhi [India], November 30 (ANI): The Centre's 'Har Ghar Dastak' campaign will continue till December 31 with a focus on 100 per cent first dose COVID-19 vaccination, and completing the backlog of second dose vaccination, informed official sources on Tuesday.

This came after Union Health Ministry Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on November 22 wrote a letter to Additional Chief Secretary and Principal Secretary of all States and Union Territories to ramp up the COVID-19 vaccination drive in the country under the campaign.

With the 'Har Ghar Dastak' campaign, the Centre is targeting to complete maximum single dose and second dose adult COVID-19 vaccination in the country. It was launched on November 2 on the occasion of Dhanwantari Diwas.

Sources also said, "The new COVID-19 Omicron variant doesn't escape RT-PCR and RAT tests. The States have been advised to ramp up testing for early identification of positive cases, and early management."

"States are advised to have one or multiple meetings today between health officials, Airport Health Organisation, Bureau of Immigration and other relevant agencies at the state level for the smooth operation of revised travel guidelines which will be effective from midnight today," official sources said.

Earlier on Sunday, the Centre has issued revised international travel guidelines in the wake of the new COVID variant. (ANI)