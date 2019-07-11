GS Shekhawat, Union Min of Jal Shakti speaking in the parliament on Thursday
'Har Ghar Jal': Out of 6,881 blocks, 4310 have ample quantity of groundwater, says Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

ANI | Updated: Jul 11, 2019 15:34 IST

New Delhi [India], July 11 (ANI): Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Thursday informed the parliament about implementation feasibility of 'Har Ghar Jal' scheme and asserted that our 6,881 blocks assessed for groundwater level -- the majority had an ample quantity of water.
Speaking in the Parliament, Shekhawat said, "There are 6,881 blocks in the country which are assessed for groundwater levels 4 times per year. Of these 6881 blocks, 4310 are still in a safe zone with ample quantity of groundwater on the basis of which schemes like 'Har Ghar Jal' can be accomplished."
Union Minister for Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat had on July 1 launched the 'Jal Shakti Abhiyan' and said that the government's aim is to make water conservation a people's movement.
Speaking at a press briefing, Shekhawat had said, "Our target is achieving sustainable development by 2030. However, 'Har Ghar Nal Se Jal' (Water to ever household) is mentioned in BJP's manifesto. We will work to achieve the target of providing clean drinking water to every household by 2024 as mentioned in the party's manifesto. Jal Shakti Abhiyan is to create sensitivity on this subject and get a focused approach on this issue."
During the presentation of Budget, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had also said the Jal Shakti Ministry will work with all states to provide water to all rural households by 2024 under the 'Jal Jeevan Mission'.
"Ensuring India's water security and providing access to safe drinking water to all Indians is a priority. A major step in this direction has been the constitution of Jal Shakti Ministry," Sitharaman stated in the Parliament while presenting the Union Budget 2019-20.
The Jal Shakti Ministry was constituted this year by the government. (ANI)

