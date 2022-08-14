Har Ghar Tiranga fervour reaches Ram temple complex in Ayodhya, pictures inside

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 14 (ANI): The Tricolour was hoisted in the Ram Janmabhoomi temple complex in Ayodhya under the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign of the Centre to mark the 75th year of India's Independence.

The fervour of the campaign reached the premises of the Ram temple construction site where people thronged to observe Har Ghar Tiranga. The workers engaged in the construction of the temple, of which the foundation stone was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 5, 2020, also took part in the nationwide campaign, which is receiving a thumping response from the people across the country.

The gesture of Trust received appreciation by the Prime Minister.

The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign commenced on Saturday and will run till August 15. The campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav is to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and to hoist it to mark the 75th year of India's independence.

"Following Hon'ble PM @narendramodi Ji's appeal, the national flag Tiranga was hoisted at the site of Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya ji. Officials of the trust and construction workers overwhelmingly participated in the initiative," Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra, which is in charge of the construction of the temple, tweeted on Saturday.

In response, PM Modi tweeted, "This is a very special gesture which has enriched the #HarGharTiranga movement."



The workers at the construction site observed the campaign by holding Tiranga ahead of Independence Day. The officials of the trust also took part in the campaign.

Devotees also took part in the celebration of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.



People carried the national flag in the complex following Prime Minister Modi's appeal to the citizens to take part in the campaign.



An official was seen holding the Tiranga at the construction site of the Ram temple.



The Ram temple construction began after the Supreme Court delivered a landmark judgement in November 2019. The Prime Minister performed the bhumi pujan in August 2020. According to the officials, the construction is expected to be completed by 2023. In March 2020, Ram Lalla was shifted from the sanctum sanctorum of the makeshift temple after nearly 28 years.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath performed the 'Shila Pujan' ceremony and laid the foundation stone for the construction of the sanctum sanctorum of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on June 1 this year.

He laid the foundation stone for the construction of Ram Temple's 'Garbha Griha' or the sanctum sanctorum of the temple and placed the first carved stone.