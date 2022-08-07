Har Ghar Tiranga, Har Din Tiranga campaign aims to inspire every citizen to keep tricolour in their hearts all 365 days of the year: Flag Foundation CEO

New Delhi [India], August 7 (ANI): Lauding people's zeal at the event titled 'Har Ghar Tiranga, Har Din Tiranga' organised by the Flag Foundation of India, CEO Ashim Kohli said that the aim of the campaign is to inspire every Indian citizen to keep the tricolour in their hearts for all 365 days of the year.

Commemorating the 75th Anniversary of India's Independence, the Flag Foundation of India organised a musical event at central park, Connaught place in the national capital.

"You can see the energy level and the people were engrossed and patriotic. This is not just a three-day event but the message is that every citizen should have a tricolour in their house for all 365 days and continue it in upcoming years. They should unitedly help take the country forward," said CEO Kohli.

The event came in wake of the central government launching its Har Ghar Tiranga campaign and was organised with an aim to raise awareness about the use of the national flag and its display with respect.

Kohli also highlighted that the foundation had distributed flags across the country.



"We have distributed flags here and will be giving out flags across the country. We have also given the attendees important information about the tricolour," he added.

Hundreds of people thronged the event where Indian Idol-fame Parleen Gill and his band mesmerised the audience through his patriotic songs. Gill also launched the Flag Foundation's latest anthem 'Jeetega India' to huge applause.

Calling the occasion a dream come true, President Flag Foundation of India Naveen Jindal said that it would be a dream come true to see the Tiranga at all homes in India.

"To see the Tiranga at all homes in India will be a dream come true for me. Displaying the national flag is the small act of Patriotism. It is equally important to draw inspiration from the flag and to live by its ideals. I really appreciate the Govt of India for taking up this wonderful campaign and for bringing necessary amendments to the Flag Code of India bringing further ease and removing hurdles in the display of the national flag," Gill said in official statement.

The Flag Foundation of India was set up as a registered society under the Societies Registration Act of 1980, a non-profit body on June 3, 2003.

Naveen Jindal won a decade-long legal battle when the Supreme Court of India delivered the historic judgement on January 23, 2004, enabling all Indians to display the National Flag with respect, dignity and honour. It became a fundamental right of every citizen.

Inspired by the judgment, the Flag Foundation of India was established by Naveen Jindal and Shallu Jindal with a vision to popularize the display of the Tiranga by more and more Indians, with a sense of pride. (ANI)

