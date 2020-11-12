Harak Singh Rawat sentenced to 3 months imprisonment for misconduct against govt employees

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], November 11 (ANI): Cabinet Minister Dr Harak Singh Rawat has been sentenced to an imprisonment of three months and a penalty of Rs 1,000 by Rudraprayag District Court for misconduct against the government employees during 2012 assembly elections.

During the 2012 Uttarakhand assembly elections, Dr Rawat and his supporters were booked for misconduct and indulging in violence against government employees, the case was been held in the Rudraprayag Court for the last eight years.

However, the court has granted him bail till the appellate period. (ANI)
























