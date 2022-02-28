Harbour phase of biennial multilateral naval exercise 'Milan 2022' to culminate today

Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], February 28 (ANI): The harbour phase of the biennial multilateral naval exercise Milan 2022 will culminate on Monday, followed by the sea phase from March 1 to March 4.

This exercise Milan 22 was inaugurated by Union Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt at Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

Chief of the Naval Staff, Admiral Hari Kumar met with Admiral Ramson Godwin Mwaisaka, Commander of Tanzania Navy on Sunday on the sidelines of MILAN 2022. Taking to Twitter, Spokesperson of the Indian Navy, said, "Adm R Hari Kumar #CNS met Rear Adm Ramson Godwin Mwaisaka Commander Tanzania Navy on the sidelines of MILAN 2022 & held discussions on issues of mutual interest."



On Sunday, soon after the meeting of both the Navy officials, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar addressed a press conference and said, "We are happy to conduct 11th edition of MILAN with a city parade of 39 participating countries and 13 warships. This year's theme is Camaraderie-Cohesion-Collaboration. Affiliation of INS Visakhapatnam to be conducted."

"The harbour phase will culminate on February 28, followed by a sea phase between March 1-5 during which all ships from friendly foreign countries will participate in different exercises," he added.

The eleventh edition of MILAN is being hosted by the Eastern Naval Command at Vishakhapatnam for the first time. The participation from Friendly Foreign Countries includes 13 ships, 39 delegations and one Maritime Patrol Aircraft. This large congregation gives significance and potency to the word 'MILAN' which means "meeting" or "confluence" in Hindi. A Special Day Cover and a movie on the MILAN exercise was released by the Chief Guest to mark the occasion. (ANI)

