Hard Kaur (File photo)
Hard Kaur's Twitter account suspended for derogatory remarks against Modi, Shah

ANI | Updated: Aug 14, 2019 06:43 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 14 (ANI): The Twitter account of rapper Hard Kaur was suspended on Tuesday after she posted a video making derogatory remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.
In the video, she, along with Khalistan supporters, could be seen speaking in favour of the movement and condemning Modi and Shah using abusive language.
This is not the first time the artist has ridiculed a politician.
In June, earlier this year, Kaur was booked for sedition for her comments on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.
Alongside a photograph of the RSS chief, she put controversial remarks, saying,"In history, Mahatma Gandhi and Mahavir fought against Brahminical caste system. You are not a nationalist."
A day later, Kaur wrote objectionable comments against Adityanath.
An FIR was registered against her under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Information Technology (IT) Act.
Hard Kaur has worked in movies like 'OK Jaanu', 'Patiala House' and 'Ugly Aur Pagli'. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 06:55 IST

