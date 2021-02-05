Hardeep Puri performs 'bhoomi poojan' ceremony of Central Vista Avenue

New Delhi [India], February 4 (ANI): The 'bhoomi poojan' ceremony of the Central Vista Avenue was performed by Hardeep Singh Puri, MoS for Housing and Urban Affairs here at India Gate on Thursday.

With this ceremony, the work has started for the development and redevelopment of Central Vista Avenue. The Central Vista Avenue starting from North and South Block to India Gate, that includes the Rajpath, its adjoining lawns and canals, rows of tree, Vijay Chowk and the India Gate plaza is a 3 km long stretch.

The government has decided to refurbish and improve the avenue, as part of the comprehensive transformation of Central Vista.

The government approved a proposal for the development of Central Vista Avenue with an estimated cost of Rs 608 crores.

Moreover, the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) has been entrusted to carry out this important work.

The components of development work under Phase-I include refurbishing of Landscaping and lawns. Green cover being increased from 3,50,000 sqm to about 3,90,000 sqm, proper public amenities with toilets, drinking water facilities and vending area are being provided at 10 locations for visitors and tourists, among others. (ANI)