Hardeep Singh Puri condemns attack at Kabul Gurdwara

New Delhi [India], Mar 25 (ANI): Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Wednesday condemned the attack at a Gurdwara in Afghanistan's capital city of Kabul that killed at least 11 people.

"Suicide attack on a Gurudwara Sahib in Kabul needs to be strongly condemned. These killings are a grim reminder of atrocities that continue to be inflicted upon religious minorities in some countries and the urgency with which their lives & religious freedom have to be safeguarded," Puri tweeted.

Armed men stormed inside a Gurdwara in Kabul's Shor Bazar area at about 7:45 am (local time) and were locked in an ongoing battle with security forces.

Citing a security source, Tolo News reported that at least 11 people have been killed and 11 other sustained injuries in the attack, adding that "three attackers are still fighting with security forces and one has been shot."

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh called the incident "tragic and unfortunate" and urged Afghan President Ashraf Ghani to "find out the perpetrators and look after our people."

"Horrific news coming from Kabul where a barbaric terror attack happened in the Gurudwara Guru Har Rai. It's extremely tragic and unfortunate. Request President @AshrafGhani Ji to find out the perpetrators and look after our people," Singh tweeted.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.

Afghan MP Nardendar Singh Khalisa had told reporters that up to 150 people were at the Gurdwara at the time the incident occurred. (ANI)

