Hardeep Singh Puri receives 3 Swaroop of Sri Guru Granth Sahib brought from Kabul at Delhi airport

New Delhi [India], August 24 (ANI): Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan and Bharatiya Janata Party leader RP Singh on Tuesday received three Swaroop of Sri Guru Granth Sahib brought from Kabul at the Delhi airport.

Hardeep Singh Puri, in a tweet, said, "Blessed to receive & pay obeisance to three holy Swaroop of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji from Kabul to Delhi a short while ago."

President of Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management committee Manjinder Singh Sirsa was also present on the occasion.

"I request PM & HM to amend CAA and extend the cut-off date from 2014 to 2021 so that people coming from Afghanistan get benefitted & lead a safe life here and their children are able to study here," Sirsa later said in a tweet.



Earlier in the morning, Sirsa had informed in a tweet that an Air India flight with 78 people including 53 Sikhs and Hindus who are Afghan nationals and three Saroop of Sri Guru Granth Sahib Ji would be reaching Delhi from Dushanbe.

These people were yesterday airlifted to Dushanbe from Kabul in an Indian Air Force (IAF) aircraft.

The three Sri Guru Granth Sahib will be taken in a procession to Guru Arjan Dev Ji Gurdwara in the New Mahavir Nagar area of Delhi.

Earlier on Monday, Hardeep Singh Puri had informed about the three Sri Guru Granth Sahib being taken to an IAF aircraft.

"Three Sri Guru Granth Sahib are being escorted to IAF aircraft at Kabul Airport. 46 Afghan Hindus and Sikhs along with stranded Indian nationals are blessed to return on the same flight," he tweeted. (ANI)

