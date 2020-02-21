Hardeep Singh Puri to be minister in waiting for Trump's visit

New Delhi [India], Feb 20 (ANI): Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri will be the minister in waiting for US President Donald Trump's visit to India, sources said.

Puri, a former diplomat will accompany US President during the two-day visit starting from February 24.

After joining the Indian Foreign Service in 1974, Puri served in senior positions at the Ministries of External Affairs and Defence during a career spanning 39 years.

He held Ambassadorial level assignments in London and Brasilia and served as Permanent Representative of India to the United Nations in Geneva and New York.

During his visit, Trump is slated to address a mammoth crowd of more than 100,000 people which is expected to turn up for an event at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad on the lines of the 'Howdy Modi' function that was addressed by the US President and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Houston in September last year. (ANI)

