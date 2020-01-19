Hardik Patel arrested for not appearing before trail court in sedition case

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Jan 18 (ANI): Congress leader Hardik Patel was arrested on Saturday for failing to appear before a trial court here in a sedition case.

A non-bailable warrant was issued against Patel in the sedition case. He was arrested near Viramgam in Ahmedabad.

DCP Ahmedabad Crime Branch Dipen Bhadran confirmed the arrest of Patel. (ANI)

