Hardik Patel arrested for not appearing before trail court in sedition case

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], Jan 18 (ANI): Congress leader Hardik Patel was arrested on Saturday for failing to appear before a trial court here in a sedition case.
A non-bailable warrant was issued against Patel in the sedition case. He was arrested near Viramgam in Ahmedabad.
DCP Ahmedabad Crime Branch Dipen Bhadran confirmed the arrest of Patel. (ANI)
ANI | Updated: Jan 18, 2020 23:46 IST
