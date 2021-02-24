Hardik Patel slams renaming of world's largest cricket stadium, calls it an insult to Sardar Patel

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], February 24 (ANI): Congress leader Hardik Patel on Wednesday slammed the Central Government for renaming the world's largest Ahmedabad-based Sardar Patel Cricket Stadium after Narendra Modi, calling it an insult to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

"The world's largest Ahmedabad-based Sardar Patel Cricket Stadium has been renamed as Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium, is this not an insult to Sardar Patel? The BJP that asked for votes in the name of Sardar Patel is now insulting Sardar Saheb. The people of Gujarat will not bear the insult of Sardar Patel," the Congress leader said.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday inaugurated the newly-built Motera Stadium which was renamed the Narendra Modi Stadium ahead of the pink-ball Test between India and England. Home Minister



Amit Shah and Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju were also in attendance on the occasion.

The stadium is the biggest cricket stadium in the world as it has a total capacity of 1,32,000 and all the facilities have been taken care of.

The stadium is oval in shape and as a result, whenever a match is played on any of the 11 pitches, the boundary size will remain the same on both sides. Shadow mapping was also done before the construction of this stadium and as a result, no shadows would be seen during the twilight period. (ANI)

